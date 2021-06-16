Police appeal to find teenager missing from home in Wakefield
Police are appealing for information to find a missing teenager from Wakefield.
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 12:43 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 12:44 pm
Lewis Duncan, 16, was last seen leaving his home address in Lupset, in the early hours of this morning.
Lewis is described as a white male, 5ft7, slim build with dark hair.
He is believed to be wearing glasses, full tracksuit and black trainers.
Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Lewis’s welfare.
Anyone with information that may assist with enquiries is asked to contact 101 quoting log 241 of 16/06.