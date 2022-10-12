Police appeal to help find Andrew Moss missing from home in Darrington
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to locate missing Andrew Moss from Darrington.
By Leanne Clarke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Andrew, 49, was reported missing this morning and was last seen at his home address.
Moss is described to be 6ft 1ins tall, of slim build, with grey hair.
He was wearing an olive-green parka style jacket with blue jeans and black trainers.
Police are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or use the101 online live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 332 12/10.