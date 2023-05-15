Deacon, 15, was last seen at Halton Street in the town and was reported missing at 5.30pm on Thursday, May 11.

He is described as white, of slim build, with mousey brown hair that’s shaved at the sides and long on top.

He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour jacket, black Adidas joggers with blue stripes, and grey Nike trainers with blue ticks.

