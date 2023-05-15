Police appeal to help find Featherstone teenager, Deacon Pullen
Police are appealing for information to help locate teenager Deacon Pullen who has been reported missing from Featherstone.
Deacon, 15, was last seen at Halton Street in the town and was reported missing at 5.30pm on Thursday, May 11.
He is described as white, of slim build, with mousey brown hair that’s shaved at the sides and long on top.
He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour jacket, black Adidas joggers with blue stripes, and grey Nike trainers with blue ticks.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Deacon or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 2067 of 11/5.