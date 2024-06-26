Police appeal to help find Kippax woman Julie Swan who has links to Castleford
Police are appealing for information to help locate Julie Swan who has been reported missing.
Julie, aged 50, is from the Kippax area, was reported missing shortly before 12:15pm today.
She is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with straight blonde shoulder-length hair.
She is known to have connections to Castleford.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Julie or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online here quoting reference 0819 of 26/6.