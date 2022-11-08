Police appeal to help find missing 13-year-old Murad Bazan from Wakefield

Murad was last seen on Westgate in Wakefield town centre at 3.30pm yesterday and he was reported missing later in the evening.

He is described as 5ft 3ins tall with a slim build and brown curly hair.

He is believed to be wearing black trousers with a grey and black hoodie and black Nike shoes.

Police are concerned for his welfare.