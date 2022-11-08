Police appeal to help find missing 13-year-old Murad Bazan from Wakefield
Police are appealing for information to locate missing 13-year-old Murad Bazan from Wakefield.
Murad was last seen on Westgate in Wakefield town centre at 3.30pm yesterday and he was reported missing later in the evening.
He is described as 5ft 3ins tall with a slim build and brown curly hair.
He is believed to be wearing black trousers with a grey and black hoodie and black Nike shoes.
Police are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information which could lead to locating Murad is asked to contact Wakefield police by calling 101 or using the 101 live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting 1739 07/11.