Lewis Connell, 17, was reported missing during the early evening of Tuesday, February 21, and was last seen in the Warwick estate area.

He is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall and of medium build with short blonde hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis was last seen wearing a dark jacket over a top, dark shell suit material bottoms and black trainers.

Lewis Connell, 17, was reported missing during the early evening of Tuesday, February 21, and was last seen in the Warwick estate area.

He has connections to Selby in North Yorkshire, Castleford, Pontefract and Wakefield.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who has seen Lewis to contact Wakefield Police on 101 referencing police log 1749 of February 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad