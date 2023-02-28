News you can trust since 1852
Police appeal to help find missing 17-year-old from Knottingley

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to find a missing teenager from Knottingley.

By Leanne Clarke
56 minutes ago - 1 min read

Lewis Connell, 17, was reported missing during the early evening of Tuesday, February 21, and was last seen in the Warwick estate area.

He is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall and of medium build with short blonde hair.

Lewis was last seen wearing a dark jacket over a top, dark shell suit material bottoms and black trainers.

He has connections to Selby in North Yorkshire, Castleford, Pontefract and Wakefield.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and would ask anyone who has seen Lewis to contact Wakefield Police on 101 referencing police log 1749 of February 22.

Information can also be given on www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

