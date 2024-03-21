West Yorkshire Police are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing from his home in Huddersfield.

Police have said the last confirmed sighting of Marley Woolery was at Dewsbury Bus Station on Saturday, March 16.

He is from Huddersfield but has links to Dewsbury, Batley and Wakefield.

Marley is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with short afro hair.

Anyone who has seen Marley since Saturday is asked to contact the police to assist officers in their enquiries to confirm that he is safe and well.

Similarly, Marley himself is urged to make contact.