Police appeal to help find missing Huddersfield teen with links to Wakefield and Batley last seen at Dewsbury Bus Station
West Yorkshire Police are concerned for the welfare of a 16-year-old boy who has been reported missing from his home in Huddersfield.
Police have said the last confirmed sighting of Marley Woolery was at Dewsbury Bus Station on Saturday, March 16.
He is from Huddersfield but has links to Dewsbury, Batley and Wakefield.
Marley is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with short afro hair.
Anyone who has seen Marley since Saturday is asked to contact the police to assist officers in their enquiries to confirm that he is safe and well.
Similarly, Marley himself is urged to make contact.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Kirklees by using Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log number 796 of 18/03.