Robbie Beckett, 50, was last seen leaving his home address on the morning of Wednesday, November 9.

He is described as white male, of medium build and approximately 5ft 6ins.

It is believed he could be wearing a dark coloured zip up top, and enquiries suggest he may be in the Lupset area of Wakefield.

Police concerned for missing Robbie Beckett.

Police are concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with enquiries to locate him.