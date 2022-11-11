Police appeal to help find missing Wakefield man Robbie Beckett
Police are appealing for information to locate a missing man from Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Robbie Beckett, 50, was last seen leaving his home address on the morning of Wednesday, November 9.
He is described as white male, of medium build and approximately 5ft 6ins.
It is believed he could be wearing a dark coloured zip up top, and enquiries suggest he may be in the Lupset area of Wakefield.
Police are concerned for his welfare and are appealing to the public to assist with enquiries to locate him.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or use the online live chat at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting 404 09/11.