News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Police appeal to help find Stanislav Topa missing from home in Wakefield

Police are appealing for information to help locate teenager Stanislav Topa who has been reported missing from Wakefield.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Stanislav, aged 15, is missing from the Lupset area and was last seen at Kirkgate at 5pm yesterday, February 27.

He is described as white, of slim build, with short brown hair and wearing a shiny black puffer jacket, a black hat, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Stanislav frequently travels by rail across the country.

Police are appealing for information to help locate teenager Stanislav Topa who has been reported missing from Wakefield.Police are appealing for information to help locate teenager Stanislav Topa who has been reported missing from Wakefield.
Police are appealing for information to help locate teenager Stanislav Topa who has been reported missing from Wakefield.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who thinks they have seen Stanislav or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1688 27/2.

Related topics:PoliceWakefieldWest Yorkshire Police