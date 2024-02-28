Police appeal to help find Stanislav Topa missing from home in Wakefield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stanislav, aged 15, is missing from the Lupset area and was last seen at Kirkgate at 5pm yesterday, February 27.

He is described as white, of slim build, with short brown hair and wearing a shiny black puffer jacket, a black hat, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Stanislav frequently travels by rail across the country.

Police are appealing for information to help locate teenager Stanislav Topa who has been reported missing from Wakefield.

