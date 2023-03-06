News you can trust since 1852
Police appeal to help find Wakefield teenager missing from home

Police are appealing for information on Jacob Boone, who has been reported missing from Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Jacob, 14, was last seen in the Flockton area yesterday (Sunday).

He is believed to have travelled to the Manchester area.

He is described as being about 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build.

He was last seen wearing the clothing in this image - a dark Nike tracksuit with Nike trainers and a blue Paul and Shark beanie hat.

There are concerns for his welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact police in Wakefield on 101 or by using the 101Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The log reference is 1782 of 5 March.

