Simian Shakenspere

Simian Shakenspere, 50, was reporting missing at 4pm on 17 January from the Wakefield area.

She was last seen at Dewsbury Hospital later that evening.

She is described as a white female, 5ft4 tall, brown short hair and was last seen wearing a black blazer/jacket.

Police and her family are concerned for her welfare, she needs medication, and it is not believed she has it with her.