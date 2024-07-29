Police concerned for welfare of missing girl from Hemsworth

By Leanne Clarke
Published 29th Jul 2024, 10:15 BST
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenager from Hemsworth.

Simone Rollinson, aged 16 was reported missing from the Hemsworth area shortly before 10pm on July 27.

She is described as being around 5ft 1ins tall with long dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a pale grey tracksuit with beige crocs.

Simone Rollinson, aged 16 was reported missing from the Hemsworth area shortly before 10pm on July 27.

She has links to the Nottingham area.

Police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 1801 of 27 July

