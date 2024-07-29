Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing teenager from Hemsworth.

Simone Rollinson, aged 16 was reported missing from the Hemsworth area shortly before 10pm on July 27.

She is described as being around 5ft 1ins tall with long dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a pale grey tracksuit with beige crocs.

She has links to the Nottingham area.

Police are concerned for her welfare.