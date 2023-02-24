Kyle Sambrook, 33, travelled with his dog, Bane, from West Yorkshire to Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands to go climbing, and was last seen at 3.30pm on Saturday, February 18.

Mr Sambrook was supposed to head home on Tuesday, February 21 but failed to return and has not been in touch with his family or friends.

Police said they were checking reports of a possible sighting of Mr Sambrook and his beagle dog in the Lost Valley area of Glencoe around noon on February 19 and officers were keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him since then.

Sergeant Shaun Knox, of the Highlands and Islands Division of Police Scotland, said: “Kyle was suitably clothed for walking and we believe he had a tent and other equipment with him.

"He may have changed his original plan to climb Buchaille Etive Mor and it is important that we find him to make sure he is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who was out and about on Sunday in the area, and in the days since, if they recall seeing Kyle and his dog, both are quite distinctive.

“We would like to thank everyone who has responded to our appeal as every piece of information, no matter how small, could be vital in helping us to find him. Please get in touch with any information that you might have.”

Mr Sambrook’s car, a black Peugeot 208, was found in the Three Sisters car park in Glencoe.

At the time he went missing, he was believed to be wearing khaki and black Merrel hiking boots, khaki and black Revolution Wraith outdoor trousers, a dark and light blue hooded Peter Storm waterproof jacket and a grey North Face beanie hat.

And he was carrying a grey and yellow Merrel backpack.

His dog, Bane, is a medium sized beagle, which is white with brown markings on its back. Mr Sambrook also had a green two-person tent which he was planning to use.

