The body of a man was found at a house in Castleford this weekend.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they had been called at 7.53pm on Saturday, December 7 to reports of concern for safety for a man.

Upon attending the property, on Bryan Close, Castleford, they discovered the body of a man aged 37.

Eyewitnesses reported that police and paramedics had been seen at the scene, and the road had been taped off.