Police discover body of man in Pontefract house
The body of a man was discovered by police after they were called to a property in Pontefract on Tuesday afternoon.
Police received a report shortly after 5pm on March 5 of a suspected body being found in a property on Headlands Lane, Pontefract.
Officers attended and it was confirmed that there was a deceased male inside.
A police spokeswoman said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.