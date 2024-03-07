Police discover body of man in Pontefract house

The body of a man was discovered by police after they were called to a property in Pontefract on Tuesday afternoon.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th Mar 2024, 09:32 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 10:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police received a report shortly after 5pm on March 5 of a suspected body being found in a property on Headlands Lane, Pontefract.

Officers attended and it was confirmed that there was a deceased male inside.

A police spokeswoman said the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.

Related topics:PolicePontefract