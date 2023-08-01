News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Police growing 'increasingly concerned' for missing South Elmsall teen

Police are renewing an appeal to find a missing teenager from South Elmsall who hasn’t been seen since July 13.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 1st Aug 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read

A number of enquiries remain ongoing to find missing Mason Birch, 17, who is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with straight short light brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black Nike trainers, black Under Armour trousers and a black Under Armour jacket with reflective stripes down the arms.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and anyone who has seen Mason is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 0284 of July

13.Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Related topics:PoliceSouth ElmsallNike