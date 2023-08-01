Police growing 'increasingly concerned' for missing South Elmsall teen

A number of enquiries remain ongoing to find missing Mason Birch, 17, who is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build, with straight short light brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing black Nike trainers, black Under Armour trousers and a black Under Armour jacket with reflective stripes down the arms.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and anyone who has seen Mason is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing police log 0284 of July