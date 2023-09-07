Police 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of missing Wakefield man, Simon Foley
Simon, aged 53, was last seen on Doncaster Road heading in the direction of Wakefield at 12.35am yesterday morning (Wednesday).
He is described as white, about 5ft 11ins tall, of medium stocky build with short, almost shaved, dark brown and grey hair.
He has tattoos on the top of his arms, one of which is of a pitbull type dog.
He was last seen wearing spectacles, a bright orange t-shirt with a white motif and beige shorts.
Simon is known to frequent the Temple Newsam area of Leeds.
Officers are increasingly concerned about Simon’s welfare and ask that anyone who thinks they may have seen him or knows of his whereabouts contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1146 of 6/9