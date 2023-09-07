Police 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of missing Wakefield man, Simon Foley

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Simon, aged 53, was last seen on Doncaster Road heading in the direction of Wakefield at 12.35am yesterday morning (Wednesday).

He is described as white, about 5ft 11ins tall, of medium stocky build with short, almost shaved, dark brown and grey hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has tattoos on the top of his arms, one of which is of a pitbull type dog.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate Simon Foley who has been reported missing from home.

He was last seen wearing spectacles, a bright orange t-shirt with a white motif and beige shorts.

Simon is known to frequent the Temple Newsam area of Leeds.