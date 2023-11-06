Police 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of two missing Wakefield teenagers

Police are appealing for help finding two Wakefield teenagers who have been reported missing.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who has seen or has information to help them find 15-year-old Hollie Hewlett, from Pontefract, and Lily Clark, also 15, from Knottingley.

The pair are thought to be together and were reported missing on Sunday, November 5.

Hollie is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall and slim with brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black top and a white fluffy jacket.

Lily is white, 5ft 6ins tall, and slim with long dark brown hair, brown eyes and has a silver hoop in her nose.

She was last seen wearing a dark navy hooded top, black leggings and black and white Converse trainers.

Officers say they are increasingly concerned for the girls’ welfare and would ask anyone who has information which could help find them to contact Wakefield District Police on 101, referencing police log 2064 of November 5.