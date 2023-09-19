News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs

Police increasingly concerned for vulnerable missing teenager last seen in Pontefract

Police searching for a missing Bradford teenager Keaton Greenman say he has been sighted in the Pontefract area.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Sep 2023, 11:29 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Keaton Greenman, 16, who went missing from the Bradford area on July 7, was spotted by a member of the public on Monkhill Lane, Pontefract at around 10.30am on Saturday, September 16.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was last seen wearing white shorts, grey hoody, white trainers and a black rucksack.

Keaton Greenman, 16, who went missing from the Bradford area on July 7.Keaton Greenman, 16, who went missing from the Bradford area on July 7.
Keaton Greenman, 16, who went missing from the Bradford area on July 7.
Most Popular

Detective Inspector Rupinder Ghatrora of Bradford CID said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Keaton’s welfare, he is a vulnerable teenager, and we need to find him urgently.

“We believe Keaton is travelling between Wakefield district and the Bradford area and he may be using public transport.

“Extensive enquiries have been carried out over recent weeks to find Keaton, I would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to come forward and give us the information.”

Related topics:BradfordPontefractWakefield