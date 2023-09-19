Police increasingly concerned for vulnerable missing teenager last seen in Pontefract

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keaton Greenman, 16, who went missing from the Bradford area on July 7, was spotted by a member of the public on Monkhill Lane, Pontefract at around 10.30am on Saturday, September 16.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing white shorts, grey hoody, white trainers and a black rucksack.

Detective Inspector Rupinder Ghatrora of Bradford CID said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Keaton’s welfare, he is a vulnerable teenager, and we need to find him urgently.

“We believe Keaton is travelling between Wakefield district and the Bradford area and he may be using public transport.