Residents complained that a large number of school children were causing a nuisance on Hallowe’en, Monday, 31 October, around the B&M and Co-op stores in Ossett town centre.

The youngsters were aged between 10 and 14 and some were allegedly involved in anti-social behaviour, according to passers-by..

Ossett resident, Brodie Ellis, 18, said: “Ossett town centre was full of kids causing trouble and egging cars as they drove past on Hallowe’en.

A box of eggs

"It happened between 7pm and 7.30pm as I was going through town. I had to walk past a bunch of them – I didn’t want to but I needed to – and it was horrible.”

Officers attended the precinct after multiple reports by the public.

One resident has reported damage to their car with another person saying that he “almost crashed at the lights” after something was thrown at his windscreen.

Another resident said that his van had a rock thrown at it causing damage to the bodywork.

Police were called to reports of around 40 children causing a nuisance, with some egging cars, in Ossett town centre.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police, said: “Police attended in Ossett town centre on Monday evening following several reports of a group of youths involved in anti-social behaviour, which included throwing eggs, in the town from 7pm onwards.

"Officers attended at the bus station where it was reported anti-social behaviour had taken place and made an area search for suspects.