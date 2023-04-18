Officers were called to an address in Bassenthwaite Walk at 6.45pm (Monday) following reports of concern for the safety of a two-year-old boy.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later died.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances.

Police were called to the property yesterday evening.

"The incident is being treated as a sudden death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."