Police investigate death of two-year-old boy in Knottingley

Police are investigating the sudden death of a toddler at a property in Knottingley yesterday.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:55 BST

Officers were called to an address in Bassenthwaite Walk at 6.45pm (Monday) following reports of concern for the safety of a two-year-old boy.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later died.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are being carried out to establish the full circumstances.

Police were called to the property yesterday evening.
"The incident is being treated as a sudden death in childhood and we ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them."

Anyone with information should call the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101.

