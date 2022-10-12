Police investigation to partially close Denby Dale Road

A section of the A636 Denby Dale Road from the British Oak pub to the West Bretton roundabout will be closed from around 6pm to 7pm today as part of an investigation by the Major Collision and Enquiry Team into a crash last month.

Officers apologise for any disruption caused by the closure which is necessary for police to carry out a partial reconstruction of a collision.

For the purposes of the reconstruction it does need to be carried out within the same time frame the crash took place in.

