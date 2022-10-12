Police investigation to partially close Denby Dale Road
Drivers are being advised that a stretch of road near Wakefield will be closed for a period this evening as part of a police investigation.
A section of the A636 Denby Dale Road from the British Oak pub to the West Bretton roundabout will be closed from around 6pm to 7pm today as part of an investigation by the Major Collision and Enquiry Team into a crash last month.
Officers apologise for any disruption caused by the closure which is necessary for police to carry out a partial reconstruction of a collision.
For the purposes of the reconstruction it does need to be carried out within the same time frame the crash took place in.
Motorists are urged to seek alternative routes while police work is conducted, and police will endeavour to re-open the stretch of road as soon as possible.