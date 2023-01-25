Police investigation underway following explosion at Castleford's Griffin Inn pub

Around 40 firefighters spent several hours dealing with the incident last night at the old Griffin Inn on Lock Lane after the blast which caused severe damage to the building.

Several residents also took to Facebook overnight, sharing what they heard with many confirming they heard “a loud bang” and “some sort of explosion” last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A656 Lock Lane was sealed off by emergency services and this morning temporary traffic lights were placed nearby the area with severe traffic disruption.

An investigation is underway following the explosion at the Griffin Inn.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Just before 8.30pm last night we were called to reports of a derelict building fire on Lock Lane, Castleford.

“Crews from Castleford, Normanton, Pontefract attended the scene, as well as Cleckheaton Technical Rescue and Support, and further support from Featherstone and Ossett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On arrival crews stated this was a possible explosion, and used high expansion foam, two large jets, two ground monitors and a hose reel to extinguish a fire in the basement.

“By 3.30am this morning the fire was out, and just after 6.30am the incident was handed over to West Yorkshire Police.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The blast caused severe damage to the building.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to reports of a fire at the disused Griffin public house, shortly before 8.30pm last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Road closures were put in place overnight which have now been lifted, with a small scene remaining in place outside the building.

"The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and remains under investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad