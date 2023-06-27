Police issue fresh appeal for missing Wakefield teenager Islam Hysa who has not been seen since May
West Yorkshire Police have issued a fresh appeal for the missing Wakefield teenager, Islam Hysa, 16, who was last seen in Wakefield over a month ago.
By Shawna Healey
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Islam, aged 16, was last seen in Wakefield on May 23 and was last spoken to on the phone the following day.
He is described as being around 5ft tall and of slim build.
And he has connections to the Castleford and Leeds areas.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Islam, or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting log 0606 of June 6.