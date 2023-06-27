News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know

Police issue fresh appeal for missing Wakefield teenager Islam Hysa who has not been seen since May

West Yorkshire Police have issued a fresh appeal for the missing Wakefield teenager, Islam Hysa, 16, who was last seen in Wakefield over a month ago.
By Shawna Healey
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read

Islam, aged 16, was last seen in Wakefield on May 23 and was last spoken to on the phone the following day.

He is described as being around 5ft tall and of slim build.

And he has connections to the Castleford and Leeds areas.

Police are concerned for the welfare of the missing Wakefield 16-year-old, Islam Hysa.Police are concerned for the welfare of the missing Wakefield 16-year-old, Islam Hysa.
Police are concerned for the welfare of the missing Wakefield 16-year-old, Islam Hysa.
Most Popular

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Islam, or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting log 0606 of June 6.

Read More
Wakefield Council leader urged to learn from neighbouring Barnsley's success
Related topics:WakefieldPoliceWest Yorkshire PoliceIslamLeedsCastleford