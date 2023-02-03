The grey Audi Q3 was stolen from Minsthorpe Lane, South Elmsall, in the early hours of this morning (Friday February 3).

The suspects stole the keys from inside the house by using a blowtorch to melt the lock off a door at the property to gain entry.

A home in Beacon Drive, Upton, was also targeted using the same entry method but the raiders were disturbed and fled.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Don’t forget to remove your house door keys from the lock and keep them safe and away from view.

"You can protect your home and vehicle by checking the standard of lock within your door. Look for snap safe/anti-snap locks. The link gives further advice on these types of locks https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/.../euro-cylinder-advice.

"Think about installing an immobiliser to your vehicle where a unique PIN or code sequence is inputted before the car will start. Consider a visible deterrent such as a steering wheel lock to keep your vehicles safe and secure.

“There’s lots of helpful advice on our website https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/.../veh.../vehicle-crime.