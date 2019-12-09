Police launch urgent appeal for 14-year-old girl missing from Dewsbury

Police have raised urgent concerns for a 14-year-old girl who is missing from Dewsbury

Ifra Ali is missing from her home address in Dewsbury and was last seen in the area of Spen Valley Road.

MNssing Ifra Ali

West Yorkshire Police released an urgent appeal for information at 11.12pm on Sunday night and are concerned for Ifra's welfare.

She is described as an Asian female of slim build, with long black hair and approximately five foot and five inches tall.

Ifra was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white blouse and a beige colour jacket with grey slip on shoes.

Officers are calling for anyone on information on Ifra's whereabouts to call 999 immediately, quoting log number 1558 of Sunday, December 8.