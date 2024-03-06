Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Nottingham was struck by a blue Vauxhall Astra while crossing at the junction of Waterton Road, at around 1.50pm on Friday, March 1.

He passed away in hospital on March 2.

The 80-year-old was described as a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and family member by his relatives.

John Nottingham died after he was hit by a car on Dewsbury Road on Friday, March 1.

DS Adam Firth of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “We are conducting a number of investigations into the collision which very sadly resulted in John’s death, and specially trained officers have been working to support his family.

“We continue to want to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who has footage of the incident. We understand there was a potential witness driving a white Vauxhall Corsa that stopped at the traffic lights close to the scene.

“We are appealing for this driver to come forward and also any witnesses that stopped and gave first aid to Mr Nottingham until the emergency services arrived.”