Police Officer recruitment opens as A-Level students get results

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone who is interested in becoming an officer can apply through the Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship route and study for a degree without the tuition fees. Apprentices can earn while they learn and get a degree in the process.

Alternatively, applicants can take the Direct Entry Detective route if they would like to be a detective, rather than a response or neighbourhood officer.

• The Direct Entry Detective Constable Initial Police Learning & Development Programme (IPLDP+) for people who want to be a Detective Constable. This has a starting salary of £24,780 (increasing to a minimum of £27,030 after two years)*.

Police Officer recruitment opens as students get results

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• The Police Constable Degree Apprenticeships (PCDA) for people who do not have a degree. This has a starting salary of £21,654 (increasing to a minimum of £27,030 after three years)*.

The recruitment is part of the national Uplift scheme which was introduced by the Government to increase officer numbers nationally by 20,000. West Yorkshire Police has currently recruited 624 officers through Uplift with 228 more needed.

Applications are open until August 31 and it is hoped the campaign will attract individuals from a range of backgrounds, ages and experiences.

The force is reaching out to those from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds and women in a bid to better represent the communities it serves.