Police officer seriously injured in Wakefield crash
The incident took place on the B6134, yesterday afternoon at 2.27pm.
A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing following a road traffic collision between a car and a police car in Normanton.
"The incident took place at around 2.27pm yesterday on the B6134 near the Wakefield Police HQ after the police vehicle and another car were in collision.
“The marked police vehicle was attending an emergency call at the time of the collision with lights and sirens activated.
“A male police officer received a serious but not life-threatening arm injury while the female driver of the other car received treatment for leg injuries.”