Police recover vehicle after it crashes into chemist in Castleford town centre
A car crashed into a building in Castleford this morning.
Emergency services were called to a Castleford chemist this morning (March 19) after a car crashed into the building.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police, said: “Police were called at 9:32am today to reports that a car had been in collision with a building on Savile Road, Castleford. It was confirmed that no one was injured in the collision.”
Police have recovered the vehicle and a structural engineer is currently on site to assess the damage caused.