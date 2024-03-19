Police recover vehicle after it crashes into chemist in Castleford town centre

A car crashed into a building in Castleford this morning.
By Kara McKune
Published 19th Mar 2024, 14:07 GMT
Emergency services were called to a Castleford chemist this morning (March 19) after a car crashed into the building.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police, said: “Police were called at 9:32am today to reports that a car had been in collision with a building on Savile Road, Castleford. It was confirmed that no one was injured in the collision.”

Police have recovered the vehicle and a structural engineer is currently on site to assess the damage caused.

