Emergency services were called to a Castleford chemist this morning (March 19) after a car crashed into the building.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police, said: “Police were called at 9:32am today to reports that a car had been in collision with a building on Savile Road, Castleford. It was confirmed that no one was injured in the collision.”