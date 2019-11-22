Police release new footage of missing man Colin Vasey

Officers searching for missing Colin Vasey have issued new footage of him.

The 81-year-old was last seen on the morning of Sunday, November 17.

CCTV shows him at 6.01am that morning by Dewsbury Minster on Aldams Road at the junction with the B6049 (Wilton Street).

More footage released in search for missing Dewsbury man Colin Vasey

An extensive search operation has been running throughout the week with officers looking for Colin with the help of specialist search dogs and a drone.

Despite these efforts the search team have been unable to locate him and officers are becoming very concerned for his welfare – especially after the recent freezing cold temperatures.

Colin is thought to be wearing a blue fleece, grey pyjama bottoms and a dark coloured beanie hat.

Officers are also appealing for anyone who was in the area of Owl Lane, Shaw Cross Dewsbury at or around 5.30am on Sunday and may have seen Colin, in particular any drivers who may have dash cam footage to get in contact.

A media appeal was issued on Tuesday with a direct appeal made by Chief Inspector Jim Troisi of Kirklees Police for help in locating Colin.

Officers are continuing extensive searches this evening in the Dewsbury area and continue to urge anyone who can assist enquiries to come forwards with information.

Anyone with information or anyone who believes they may have seen Colin is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 1104 of 17/11.