Police release video appeal as search to find missing Wakefield teen Mateusz Lugowski continues

Police are continuing to appeal for the public's help to find a teenager Mateusz Lugowski who has been missing since Sunday January 19.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was travelling over the Chantry Bridge on Sunday between 2.30pm and 3pm who may have seen 16-year-old Mateusz or may have dash cam footage.

Watch the video of Chief Inspector Chris Norbury from Wakefield Police giving an update.

The last confirmed sighting of Mateusz comes from a CCTV image recorded close to Domino's Pizza at Chantry Bridge, shortly before 3pm that day.

Police and mountain rescue teams join search for missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski

More than 300 people have joined a Facebook group dedicated to bringing him home, where searches are being organised.

Those who wish to join the search are encouraged to join, but the group have asked that no under-18s go along.

It is understood that police dogs and drones have been used to scan the area close to Mateusz's last known location.

Police in the area are also understood to have asked the search parties to keep away from the River Calder and riverbeds, as these can be dangerous and may interfere with police searches.

Mateusz is descibed as 5ft 2ins tall with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms with thick blue stripe and blue trainers with white stripes. He may have a blue rucksack with him.