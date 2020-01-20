Police search for missing teenager last seen in Wakefield

Police are searching for a teenager who was last seen in Wakefield.

Mateusz Lugowsk, aged 16, was last seen on Sunday evening.

Mateusz Lugowsk, aged 16, was last seen on Sunday evening.

He is about 5ft 3ins tall with short brown hair.

Mateusz is believed to be wearing a blue and black hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms with a thick blue stripe and blue trainers with white stripes.

He could also be carrying a dark blue and light blue rucksack.

Anyone who may know where Mateusz is should call West Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 1246 of January 19, 2020.