Police searching for wanted Wakefield man
Police are appealing for information to find a Wakefield man who is wanted on recall to prison.
By Shawna Healey
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:04 pm
Updated
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 7:04 pm
Officers believe Brandon Varley, 20, has breached the conditions of his bail.
He is described as around 5ft 5ins tall and slim.
He is known to frequent the south of Wakefield district – including South Elmsall, South Hiendly and Havercroft - and have links to the Cudworth and Shafton areas of Barnsley.
Most Popular
Anyone who can help should contact Wakefield CID by calling 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.