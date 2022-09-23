Officers believe Brandon Varley, 20, has breached the conditions of his bail.

He is described as around 5ft 5ins tall and slim.

He is known to frequent the south of Wakefield district – including South Elmsall, South Hiendly and Havercroft - and have links to the Cudworth and Shafton areas of Barnsley.

Police are searching for Brandon Varley

