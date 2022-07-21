Police station conversion into sandwich shop rejected

The old police ‘box’ on Dewsbury Road, close to the junction with Flanshaw Lane, was once used as a mini station.

But the single-single storey building has remained vacant for years and two applications in 2010 and 2011 were both knocked back because of a lack of parking in the immediate area.

And the latest application by a Mr Ramzan from Bradford has been met with the same response.

In addition, there were seven letters of objections, most of which spoke of the lack of parking, while raisings concerns about the amount of noise and litter it could generate with the plans to open it from 6am to 11pm from Monday to Saturday.

One suggested that the building be bulldozed, having stood idle for years.

They said: “Perhaps the council could potentially look at demolishing the building and using the land to become part of the exercise/dog walking park.”

There were also three letters of support, with one person writing: “It’s about time this building has been put to some good use, it’s been inactive for so long, could do with it being brightened up and being used, always a real eyesore to look at.”

But the planning officials at Wakefield Council said parking issues superseded all other issues.

They wrote: “The proposed scheme would result in intensification of the site, an increase in vehicular movement in an existing busy area and would provide sub-standard parking provisions.