Police swoop on Wakefield bar to arrest man on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs and possession of offensive weapons

Police swooped on a bar in Westgate to arrest a man on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs on Sunday morning.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 5th Mar 2024, 10:08 GMT
Officers acting on information from the community executed a warrant at a bar in Wakefield city centre in the early hours of Sunday (March 3).

The neighbourhood policing team-led operation at a bar on Westgate brought together a number of specialist departments.

The venue was immediately closed to the public while further enquiries were made inside the premises.

The arrested man has been interviewed and released on bail while the investigation continues.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Following further enquiries, he was also arrested on suspicion of further drug offences and possession of offensive weapons.

The arrested man has been interviewed and released on bail while the investigation continues.

Inspector Paul Fraser, of the Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The action taken was part of our ‘tackle not tolerate’ approach to policing across the city centre.

“Concerns had been raised about criminal behaviour taking place within this venue and we have acted on this information and recovered drugs and offensive weapons.

“If anyone has concerns about drug dealing or any other criminality taking place in our night-time economy then I would urge them to report it so that we can take action to keep the city centre a safe place for all.”