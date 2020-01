A woman who was reported missing from home in Wakefield has been found safe and well.

West Yorkshire Police asked for the public's help yesterday to trace Elizabeth Tolson, 22, who was last seen on Fewston Avenue, Eastmoor.

The public are thanked for their assistance in sharing the appeal for information about her whereabouts.

*South Yorkshire Police have also thanked the public for their help in tracing missing Barnsley man Simon Jessop. They said he has been found safe and well.