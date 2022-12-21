Police: Tragic death of four-year-old girl in Wakefield
Police have confirmed the death of a four-year-old girl in Wakefield last night (Tuesday).
By Sarah Fitton
Officers were called at 8.15pm by paramedics to a house in Ashton Crescent in Carlton where the young girl had been found unconscious and not breathing.
She was taken to hospital by ambulance but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The incident is being treated as a sudden unexpected death in childhood.
"We ask that people consider the family and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.”