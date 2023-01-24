Police warning to be vigilant following spate of burglaries in Hemsworth

The incidents took place in the early hours of Sunday, January 22 on New Street, Hamlet Rise, Marton Avenue and Hazelwood Gardens.

The door handles and door locks had been attacked and car keys were stolen from one home and the car stolen off the driveway, enquiries into which are are ongoing.

What can you do to protect yourself and your property?

Wakefield Police are urging people to be vigilant following a number of burglaries in Hemsworth.

Check the standard of lock or euro profile cylinder within your door. Look to upgrade your cylinder locks to one’s that have either achieved a 3 star rating under TS 007 and/or the Sold Secure Diamond Standard (SS312). Some cylinders have achieved both.

Have you heard about Anti snap or Snap Safe locks? These are cylinder locks that provide the maximum level of security under the TS007 testing process.

Cylinder locks can be changed by yourself. However, it is vital that they are measured properly to ensure the right size for your door. They should NOT be fitted so that they are left protruding from the door unit or handle.

Please visit West Yorkshire police website for further information on locks https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk

