Beauford Ferguson, from Pontefract, took pity on the young dog after spotting it trying to shelter during a rainstorm on the Greek island.

The dog was severely malnourished and had been struck by a car, as well as suffering from cuts due to sleeping on the streets.

Mr Ferguson and his family instantly made it their mission to help the creature, took it to a vets and arranged to accommodate the dog, which they named Paleo, at their hotel.

Beau Ferguson (pictured with his daughter Elsie and other dog Bella) rescued a dog called Paleo from Corfu. Picture Scott Merrylees

"As a dog lover and owner I could not walk away and leave Paleo on the streets – the vet said he would have died within a week had we not acted,” said Mr Ferguson.

“I spent the rest of his holiday getting him the treatment he desperately needed and was contacting rescue centres all week to see how he could help. They all refused due to lack of funding.”

Within the first few days of the family rescuing him, X-rays were taken of Paleo’s injuries, which vets said were so severe that one of the dog’s legs may have to be amputated – something the family did not want to happen.

"I wanted to get him treatment in the UK but Paleo was so malnourished he couldn’t travel. I was desperately trying to find help for him until he was fit to come to the UK for the help he needed,” said Mr Ferguson.

Paleo, who has begun his recovery here in the UK

He eventually found a woman willing to look after Paleo and was advised to wait a few weeks for the dog’s injuries to heal a little before the animal could be flown to Yorkshire.

Paleo was signed over to him as the new owner and paperwork obtained from the vets. The dog was finally allowed to leave Corfu last week.

"I booked a flight back and I picked Paleo up on October 21," said Mr Ferguson.

"He coped really well with the flight and has settled in brilliantly – he loves rain and is acting as a happy puppy should, a far cry from the sad soul I came across in Corfu a month ago.”

Paleo was severely malnourished and hurt when Beauford and his family found him in Corfu, and have been working to help his recovery ever since

Although Paleo is adjusting to life in Pontefract, the arrangement can’t be permanent as the family already has a dog, Bella.

Mr Ferguson said they would keep Paleo, a large breed dog, while he continued receiving treatment.

"Then the search for his forever home will commence – ideally somewhere with a good size garden and with someone who can dedicate the time to his requirements once he recovers,” he added.

Mr Ferguson has spent around £5,500 bringing Paleo to the UK and on his treatment but needs more to ensure the dog gets the best care he can.

A Go Fund Me’ page has been set up and he appealed for people’s support.

"Every £1 helps and is going towards helping Paleo’s treatment. We have so far raised £790 of our £5,000 aim,” he said.