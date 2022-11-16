Around 20 paintings of Pontefract's most eminent buildings will be display throughout November.

The exhibition has been organised by Pontefract Art Club and members worked with Mirfield-based artist, Julia Borodina, to construct the paintings over a few weeks.

Karen Nixon, who has been a member of Pontefract Art Group for around five years, said: “Julia Borodina has been working with us throughout the project.

Alma Harrison with two of her paintings at Pontefract Art Club's exhibition at the town's library.

"The exhibition will display paintings of some of Pontefract’s buildings. A grant provided to us by the council has allowed us to buy materials and have sessions led by Julia, who is a professional artist.

"We have quite the variety of paintings on offer. Some have painted churches, others have gone for Pontefract Racecourse and the Haribo store, for example,” she said.

The paintings have been crafted using different mediums including acrylic, watercolour and oil.

The exhibition has been sponsored by Wakefield Council through its Culture Grants and members of the art club will be on duty at the library in Market Place, Pontefract, to discuss the work they have done and answer any questions relating to the club.

Wendy Healy with one of her paintings at the Buildings exhibition.

The council’s Culture Grants provide groups, charities and CICs with funding to promote creative, cultural, arts and heritage activity.

The paintings will be on display until November 29 and residents are free to browse daily from 10am to 4pm.

The group is open to all members of the local community over the age of 18 years. For more information visit Pontefract Art Club’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PontefractArtClub.

