Sponsored by Wakefield Council, around 20 paintings of Pontefract's famous and beloved buildings by members of the group will be on display at the town’s library.

Members of the public will be able to view the artwork from Tuesday, November 1 to Tuesday, November 29 and are free to browse daily from 10am to 4pm.

Karen Nixon, who has been a member of Pontefract Art Group for around five years, said: “Julia Borodina has been working with us throughout the project.

Members of Pontefract Art Club.

"The exhibition will display paintings of some of Pontefract’s buildings. The grant provided to us by the Council has allowed us to buy materials and have sessions led by Julia, who is a professional artist.

"We have quite the variety of paintings on offer. Some have painted churches, others have gone for Pontefract Racecourse and the Haribo store, for example.”

The paintings have been crafted using different mediums including acrylic, watercolour and oil.

The club was founded in early 1978 by keen amateur artist Alan Bracken and more than 150 pieces of work went on display for that year’s inaugural event.

His name adorns a trophy that is still presented to the most improved member of the club.

Pontefract Library is found on 28-32 Market Place, Pontefract WF8 1BD.

The group meets every Wednesday and is open to all members of the local community over the age of 18 years.