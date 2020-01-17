Pontefract businesswoman to host community party as fundraiser reaches £30,000

A Pontefract business woman has announced that she will be hosting a community party to say thank you to those who have helped to back her 50/50 Campaign for the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Last January, Michelle Grainger of Michelle’s Flowers on Baghill Lane, set herself the challenge to complete 50 challenges to raise £30,000 for The Prince of Wales Hospice as part of her 50th birthday celebrations.

Michelle Grainger planned to complete 50 challenges to raise funds for the Prince of Wales Hospice as part of her 50th birthday celebrations.

Michelle has six challenges left and has currently raised £42,000 for the Prince of Wales Hospice, reaching above and beyond her £30,000 target.

The community party will be the final challenge in her campaign.

Michelle said: “We’re hosting the party to say a big thank you to everyone in the community who’s backed both me and the Hospice in my 50 challenges.

“The party will be held at The Ambience on Saturday February 8 and on the night, where I’ll reveal the grand total of money we’ve raised.

“Working with the Hospice has been amazing, I’ve got to know a lot of the people there and they’ve become an extended family.

“I’ll definitely carry on fundraising for them, my shop has become a community hub for people to drop off donations and come for a chat.

Some of Michelle’s highlights from her campaign include taking on the world’s longest zip wire, a five aside football tournament with Jono Lancaster and hosting battle of the bands.

Michelle said: “The best moments in the year have been seeing the kids in the community putting money in star jars. They’ve raised £5000 between them and they make me so proud.

“I’m overwhelmed by how many people in the area have come together to help - anything else we raise is a bonus.”