Pontefract businesswoman to host community party as fundraiser reaches £30,000

A Pontefract business woman has announced that she will be hosting a community party to say thank you to those who have helped to back her 50/50 Campaign for the Prince of Wales Hospice.
Last January, Michelle Grainger of Michelle’s Flowers on Baghill Lane, set herself the challenge to complete 50 challenges to raise £30,000 for The Prince of Wales Hospice as part of her 50th birthday celebrations.
Michelle has six challenges left and has currently raised £42,000 for the Prince of Wales Hospice, reaching above and beyond her £30,000 target.
The community party will be the final challenge in her campaign.
Michelle said: “We’re hosting the party to say a big thank you to everyone in the community who’s backed both me and the Hospice in my 50 challenges.
“The party will be held at The Ambience on Saturday February 8 and on the night, where I’ll reveal the grand total of money we’ve raised.
“Working with the Hospice has been amazing, I’ve got to know a lot of the people there and they’ve become an extended family.
“I’ll definitely carry on fundraising for them, my shop has become a community hub for people to drop off donations and come for a chat.
Some of Michelle’s highlights from her campaign include taking on the world’s longest zip wire, a five aside football tournament with Jono Lancaster and hosting battle of the bands.
Michelle said: “The best moments in the year have been seeing the kids in the community putting money in star jars. They’ve raised £5000 between them and they make me so proud.
“I’m overwhelmed by how many people in the area have come together to help - anything else we raise is a bonus.”