Pontefract Castle will host two days of festive cheer at its Light Up event on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25.

Visitors can experience the castle in a new light with a 125-metre-long light installation, which begins with a leisurely walk that subtly turns into a run, but the run has the speed of light.

Entertainment for the whole family will include Jacks of Frost, a frosty pair of stilt walkers, and new for 2023, the castle will host an ice carving workshop on Saturday, as well as bookable dungeon tours on both days.

Families can take a magical free ride on the carousel before exploring the Homemade Christmas Craft Market.

Pontefract Castle Light Up event is set to happen on November 24 and 25 - followed by the traditional Pontefract light switch on November 26

Coun Michelle Collins, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “We’re really excited for Light Up to return to Pontefract Castle again this year.

“There’s something for everyone to enjoy, including a spectacular light installation, street food, fairground rides and a craft market.

"So get your Christmas started and pay us a visit.”

Other highlights include live music and entertainment at the heated tipi bar, as well as a range of street food. The Castle Cafe will also be open with food, hot and cold drinks and sweet treats.

