Pontefract charity to collect unwanted Christmas trees this January

People can get rid of their Christmas trees with a collection run by the Prince of Wales Hospice.

For a donation of £15, the hospice will come along and collect the unwanted tree.

People can get rid of their Christmas trees with a collection run by the Prince of Wales Hospice.

People need to register their interest online by 5pm on Monday, January 6.

It is hoped that they can collect 500 trees which they say will cover the cost of running the hospice for just a single day.

Volunteers will collect trees from postcodes in WF6, WF7, WF8, WF9, WF10, WF11 & LS25 on 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th January.

For more information, visit the Prince of Wales Hospice website.