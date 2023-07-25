Poplar Grove Fisheries, owned by Charlie Tipton, celebrates the milestone today (July 25), having gone from strength-to-strength over the past 12 months.

The shop on Poplar Grove had been closed for several years before a refurbishment and its reopening in 2022.

Charlie said word of the chippie has since spread, and customers are coming from right across Pontefract.

Poplar Grove fisheries has been open for over a year now since Charlie Tipton (pictured) bought the shop and renovated it

He said he makes his fish and chips the traditional Yorkshire way – by frying the chips in beef dripping.

This is Charlie’s second chip shop in the area, as he also refurbished and reopened Hillside Fisheries in Ackworth.