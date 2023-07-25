News you can trust since 1852
Pontefract chippy which cooks its chips the Yorkshire way celebrates first anniversary of serving up delicious fish and chips

A Pontefract chip shop which makes its chips the Yorkshire way is celebrating it’s first year anniversary.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 25th Jul 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read

Poplar Grove Fisheries, owned by Charlie Tipton, celebrates the milestone today (July 25), having gone from strength-to-strength over the past 12 months.

The shop on Poplar Grove had been closed for several years before a refurbishment and its reopening in 2022.

Charlie said word of the chippie has since spread, and customers are coming from right across Pontefract.

Poplar Grove fisheries has been open for over a year now since Charlie Tipton (pictured) bought the shop and renovated itPoplar Grove fisheries has been open for over a year now since Charlie Tipton (pictured) bought the shop and renovated it
He said he makes his fish and chips the traditional Yorkshire way – by frying the chips in beef dripping.

This is Charlie’s second chip shop in the area, as he also refurbished and reopened Hillside Fisheries in Ackworth.

A spokesperson for the shop said: "Both shops are now firmly part of their communities, with regular local customers and people travelling several miles to get their chippy tea from Charlie.”

