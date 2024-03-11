Pontefract Choral Society marks its 150th anniversary with celebratory concert

The society was formed in 1874 by local councillor Richard Moxon and is still thriving today under the musical directorship of Aljosa Skorja.

The society had stiff competition in its early days but held their own and went on to survive two world wars and fluctuating membership for many more years, only to be met in 2020 by the devastating effects of the Covid outbreak.

Gill Fletcher, chair of the society, said: “ We were financially on our knees after lockdown and unsure as to whether or not we would survive the year, let alone make it to 2024 to celebrate our 150th year!

"We managed to survive and sing our way through a couple more years only to be thwarted by an out break of Covid amongst our choir, which saw us having to cancel our spring concert at the last minute in March 2023.

"Once again we were at a low point financially and with a declining membership. Happily due to our stoic singing members, our loyal audience and our generous and loyal patrons, we have managed to reach our 150th year.”

The anniversary concert will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 7.30pm at St Giles’ Church in Pontefract and will be joined by singers from Wakefield Festival Chorus, a children’s choir with singers from local schools and Wakefield Cathedral and a Jazz quintet.

The programme for the evening includes audience favourite Gloria by Antonio Vivaldi, which was written in 1716 and a modern piece Freedom, The Power of Song , written in 2018 by award winning British composers: Alexander L’Estrange and Joanna Forbes L’Estrange.

Gill said: “All of the songs, whether old or new, promise to bring the whole community together in joyous and heartfelt- celebration of the power of song.

"We hope to inspire a new generation of singers along with a new audience . Do come along and support us as we celebrate 150 years of singing.”