Pontefract Christmas Lights: From times and live entertainment to where to park - here's all you need to know

Tonight's the night for Pontefract when the town lights up for Christmas.

There'll be festive entertainment from 4pm to get visitors into the Christmas spirit, including performances from Lindsey Farrow, Rob Dillon, Stagecoach, Liquorice Singers, St Giles and St Mary's Pantomime Society and Ridings FM Time to Share winner Cath Miller.

Pontefract will be lighting up for Christmas tonight.

The Haribo Goldbear will also be on hand playing plenty of games for all the family with giveaways.

And if that's not enough, there'll be fairground rides and food.

Local councillors will be joined by Haribo Goldbear to officially switch on the town's Christmas lights in the Market Place.

There will be a Christmas market open to shoppers throughout the day until 6.30pm.

Visitors will be able to park at the Friarwood Car Park, Newgate North and South. The Morrisons and Tescos car parks will also be available to use.