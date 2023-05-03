The Pontefract Civic Society worked in collaboration with the Cornmarket branch of The Prince of Wales Hospice to sell calendars, which feature incredible pictures taken throughout the district.

Jake Ahmed, Hospice Community and Partnerships Fundraiser, said “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Pontefract Civic Society; they have raised a fantastic £344 from the sale of their calendars, which they kindly donated to our shops to sell. We are always so thankful for our community’s incredible support”.

Paul Cartwright, Civic Society Chair, added: “In recent years, our board agreed to support the hospice by designing and selling our annual calendar, and whilst we were able to make a donation to the hospice, we did not cover all our costs of design and production this year”

Cheque this out: Pontefract Civic Society has raised over £300 for The Prince of Wales Hospice.