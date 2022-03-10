Pontefract clinic is highly commended in regional awards
Pontefract-based Rose Aesthetics Yorkshire Limited took the highly commended award at the English Hair & Beauty Awards for Aesthetics Clinic of the Year for the North East and Yorkshire
Owner Jennifer Lowery said: “This is an acknowledgment of the standard of our work and results of our treatments.
"After an exceptionally difficult few years with lockdowns and the beauty sector being one of the very last sectors to reopen, this is an amazing achievement and comeback."
A spokesperson for The English Hair and Beauty Awards, said: “The finalists of this year’s English Hair and Beauty Awards represented the industry’s gold standards who work hard to meet and satisfy the demands of their clients.
“Some of the most iconic stylists and well-known salons got shortlisted, making it a really fierce competition."