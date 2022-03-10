Pontefract clinic is highly commended in regional awards

Jennifer Lowery and Chelle Cartwright at the awards ceremony

Owner Jennifer Lowery said: “This is an acknowledgment of the standard of our work and results of our treatments.

"After an exceptionally difficult few years with lockdowns and the beauty sector being one of the very last sectors to reopen, this is an amazing achievement and comeback."

A spokesperson for The English Hair and Beauty Awards, said: “The finalists of this year’s English Hair and Beauty Awards represented the industry’s gold standards who work hard to meet and satisfy the demands of their clients.